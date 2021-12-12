HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – Another round of 16 weekend whitewater releases into the Stonycreek River is set to start flowing in April.
The Cambria Somerset Authority has approved the 2022 whitewater release schedule, which includes two weekends of April releases, and additional ones on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekend, the list shows.
The Benscreek Canoe Club, a group of hundreds of boating enthusiasts that raised the funds to have a release valve added to the Quemahoning Dam more than a decade ago, posts regular updates to the release schedule on their website, benscreekcanoeclub.com/quemahoning-releases.
The Stonycreek, a former Pennsylvania River of the Year, is touted for its Class III and IV whitewater – and the waterway itself is boatable anytime the downstream Ferndale river gauge reads 500 cubic feet per second, canoe club members have said.
Releases are water-level-dependent and can be canceled if river levels do not require a release for optimal conditions or if the dam level is too low, below 1,626 feet.
Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco said the board unanimously approved the releases at their December meeting.
