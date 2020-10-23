EBENSBURG – Johnstown’s Stone Bridge will be lit up in red through Wednesday as advocates of drug abuse prevention in Cambria County gear up to observe Red Ribbon Week.
The Cambria County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to issue a proclamation recognizing the anti-drug campaign, which is observed from Oct. 23-31 each year.
A total of 17,165 red ribbons were provided to Cambria County schools through the sponsorship of Adagio Health, Community Action Partnership of Cambria County and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. Some schools have planned their own activities in the spirit of the campaign.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being held Saturday, when expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications can be turned in to local police officers at collection sites throughout the county. A list of collection sites can be found online at takebackday.dea.gov.
Sponsors for the lighting of the bridge are Genoa Healthcare, JWF Industries, Logan Transfer LLC and White Deer Run Treatment Network.
