SOUTH FORK, Pa. – A completed project to clean up a coal refuse pile in South Fork and build a new 1.6-mile section of the Path of the Flood Trail through the site has received national recognition.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement announced earlier this week that the Stineman Refuse Pile project was a regional winner in the 2021 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards.
The awards were established in 1992 and recognize state and tribal reclamation projects that reclaim coal mine sites that were abandoned before the enactment of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977. Eligible projects are funded wholly or in part by the office’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fund.
The refuse pile project won the Appalachian States regional award.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, said that having the project recognized nationally is “a huge deal”.
“When you win an award like this, it’s not a big deal, it’s a huge deal,” he said. “To look at a project from start to finish, we’re moving mountains, to get projects done. To do a project like this and then win an award like this, to me, is that much more exciting because all of our hard work of everybody involved, coming together to do a quality project that is nationally recognized project with this award, is tremendous.”
