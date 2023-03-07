CLYMER, Pa. – For the second time since the strike began, negotiations between Penns Manor Area School District officials and the Penns Manor Education Association did not result in a new contract for the teachers.
A bargaining session began at 1 p.m. Tuesday and concluded several hours later without an agreement being reached.
Penns Manor teachers started their strike Feb. 27 after more than a year of informal and formal conversations with the school board didn’t result in a new collective bargaining agreement. The existing terms expired in July 2022.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the two parties had discussed matters on Friday. Another bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday. Until then, the strike will continue and classes at Penns Manor Area School District will be canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.