JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The reservoir behind North Fork Dam, across the North Fork of Bens Creek, is the primary source of domestic water supply for Greater Johnstown.
The 1930s dam also presents a flood risk since it’s not equipped to handle the maximum amount of precipitation that could fall in the area, according to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental standards.
A final design for upgrades to the dam’s spillway is in progress for the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, at a preliminary cost of about $15 million. Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. is designing the project to meet DEP requirements, based on the possibility that 29.5 inches of precipitation could fall in the area.
That 24-hour “probable maximum precipitation” amount was determined in 2016 through a DEP-approved, site-specific study for the North Fork Dam, based on data obtained from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
The DEP ordered the GJWA to submit plans for renovations by 2018, a deadline which the GJWA met. But since then, the path to completing the project has been slow.
“We are still in a holding pattern for the DEP to approve work on North Fork,” GJWA board chairman Don Hall, of Westmont, said this week.
The renovation, once it begins, could be completed in two to three years, Hall said.
The chance of a maximum probable precipitation event or flood actually happening may appear far off, but it’s not impossible, officials said.
“While it may seem ludicrous, let’s be real – we’ve had (multiple) floods in the past 130 years,” Hall said during a Westmont Borough Council meeting this week.
The 2016 study concluded that the original spillway could pass 40% of the 29.5-inch probable maximum precipitation amount without overtopping the dam, Greater Johnstown Water Authority manager Michael Kerr said.
That means that the dam could pass about 12 inches of precipitation – the same amount of rain that fell during the 1977 Johnstown flood. The dam wasn’t even close to overflowing during that flood, Kerr said; however, precipitation amounts exceeding 12 inches would put the dam at risk.
“Floods are a serious concerns of Johnstown due to the damaging floods of 1889, 1907, 1924, 1936, and 1977, which caused millions of dollars in damages and numerous fatalities,” Kerr said in an email.
Specifically, for the 10-square-mile North Fork watershed, the 24-hour probable maximum precipitation of 29.5 inches would result in a probable maximum flood with a peak inflow of 50,800 cubic feet per second, according to Gibson-Thomas engineers.
“Dam failure would result in interruption of public water service to Greater Johnstown Water Authority’s users, and not only would it cause an interruption, but it would wipe out a catastrophic number of homes and businesses,” Kerr said. “North Fork Dam provides some of the safest drinking water, and without the upgrades, this issue could potentially put the water quality at risk."
The project will consist of constructing a new auxiliary spillway, an auxiliary spillway training wall, a new cast-in-place concrete crest wall, a spillway cap and a new cast-in-place concrete stilling basin, Kerr said. The existing principal spillway’s right sidewall will be extended, and two hinged flood gates will be furnished and installed at the crest wall.
The GJWA will solicit construction bids as soon as the DEP is finished reviewing the design, Kerr said.
“We have a consent order with DEP that dictated we had to submit permit and concept designs in 2018, and we are waiting for them to review the permit,” he said. “We’ve communicated to them that we are waiting for a response.”
The DEP responded to messages from The Tribune-Democrat Thursday and said it would look into the issue, but could not provide information immediately.
Once approved, the project would be paid for through multiple sources, Kerr said.
The GJWA has collected about $4 million through a $4-per-bill capital surcharge on each customer’s monthly bills over the years. All that money is set aside in a capital redemption fund, he said. The GJWA has also received a PEMA grant for $1 million.
With about $5 million in place, the GJWA is exploring avenues for funding the remaining cost, either through grant money or applying for a PENNVEST loan.
