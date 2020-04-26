Marie Paul has celebrated 93 birthdays, but none before were quite like the one that rolled past her Frankstown Road home on Sunday.
A motorcade of friends and family members – honking horns and holding colorful signs – drove past with birthday wishes as she looked out her window.
"Oh, my," Paul said, her eyes widening as the parade passed. "I can't believe they did this."
Paul's nephew, Dale Webb, and her two daughters – Denise Custer and Kim Pescharchic – planned the surprise, saying they wanted to bring her a little joy even as coronavirus concerns make more traditional gatherings difficult.
Conemaugh Township Police in Cambria County escorted the parade, with lights and sirens.
Colorful balloons and signs decorated her front yard.
And Webb, who appears at events throughout the region as Bojangles the clown, arrived in his colorful attire and with a bubble-blowing machine in his arms to add a little more excitement to the festivities.
"She deserves to celebrate. At 93, that's a blessing," Webb said. "We wanted to show her we could still have a good time."
Paul said friends, family and "stubbornness" have kept her going.
And while the pandemic has been an adjustment, it also offers reminders of what is really important, Paul said.
"You have to appreciate things like this," she said, praising her friends and family for their act of love. "We live in such a wonderful world. We can't forget that."
