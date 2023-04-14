JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Stiletto Network will host “Don’t Be That Mean Girl! Adult Female Bullying!” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Boulevard Grill, 165 Southmont Blvd., Johnstown.
Tobie Gunby, president and Stiletto Network founder, will be the presenter.
The program will focus on bullying in the workplace, social and volunteer sectors. It will cover what adult bullying is and the types of it, signs and symptoms and what to do about it.
Light appetizers will be provided.
Reservations are required by April 18 by calling 814- 233-9267 or 814-289-6601.
Information: www.facebook.com/CuddlesForKids.
