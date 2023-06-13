JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Stiletto Network will host a women’s self-defense demonstration, presented by Grandmaster Brian Gates, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., Johnstown.
Attendees should wear comfortable clothes and shoes.
Following the presentation, there will be a gathering from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Franklin Street Bar & Grill, 751 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Reservations are requested by Wednesday by texting 814-289-6601 or 814-233-9267.
