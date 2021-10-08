EBENSBURG – An Ebensburg-area man is hoping to provide a new entertainment option with his startup business.
Rob Rezk opened Ax’d Up, an ax-throwing lounge, last month at 1104 W. High St. in Cambria Township.
Rezk said that after his family sold its medical supply company, he was browsing the internet for entertainment businesses when he encountered a computer program that sparked his interest.
“I came across the software for these ax-throwing lanes and was intrigued by it, because I’ve never thrown axes,” he said.
“I’ve had friends do it. I’ve seen the pictures. I’ve seen the mobile trailers at places and it’s the standard board and you’re throwing at the same target over and over again – and thought, ‘Wow that’s pretty neat.’ ”
Rezk said while most ax-throwing businesses utilize a standard target and board, his company has four games that include a standard target, hit 10, tic-tac-toe and Connect 4.
‘Keeps it exciting’
“So there’s more to do than just throwing at the same target over and over again,” Rezk said.
“If you have a group of people coming in and playing a few different games, it keeps it exciting the whole time just with the change.”
Rezk added that the lanes also use end-grain wood, which makes it easier for the axes to stick.
“It gives everybody a better chance to ... enjoy themselves, because if they’re just coming and bouncing it off of the target every time, they’re not going to have that much fun,” he said. “So it still does take some technique, but it makes it a lot easier to stick in an end-grain target as opposed to a normal board.”
Rezk said that seeing the business come together has been “exciting.”
“Everybody that’s come in so far has had an absolute blast and, not only that, but everybody who’s come in, we’ve had them stick an ax,” he said. “Before they go, every person has been pretty good. They’ve enjoyed themselves and they’re sticking the ax about half the time.”
The business is open daily, and can have up to 48 throwers at one time on all of its lanes. Walk-ins are welcome, but Rezk said they will soon be recommended on Fridays and Saturdays to reserve space.
More information is available at axdup.com.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.