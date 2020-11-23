Johnstown Police Department Officer Brian Stevens and his family offered the following statement on the loss of his partner, K9 officer Titan, who died in the line of duty on Sunday:
To most people, Titan was a K9 officer with the JPD and partnered with Officer Stevens. He went to work with his partner and loved every minute of being in that cruiser. He was bred and trained by some wonderful people and the city of Johnstown was very lucky to have had him on duty. He not only protected Brian and all the JPD officers, but also the community of Johnstown – just like his fellow JPD K9’s that have gone before him and the ones that are still with us.
Others that knew Titan knew him as a great dog – one who loved being around people, loved his baseball, and was so happy when hanging out with his family.
But I would like to let everyone know who Titan was to us – his family. From day one when he came home to us, he was so much more than a “work” partner.
He was a best friend, a companion, a protector, full of life, boundless, energetic, lovable, and most importantly part of our family. He made our family whole.
When you looked in his eyes you saw a friend, complete unconditional love, and for Brian a soul mate who would do anything for him without hesitation. We will be forever grateful for the day he came into our lives and became a part of us. It was not Titan that was lucky to have us, but that we are honored to have been his family.
We are heartbroken and will have a void in our family. Tears will be shed when we look and he’s not there, when we listen and can’t hear him, and when we go to pet him and there’s nothing there. He died doing not only what he was trained for, but what he honestly loved doing.
He will never be forgotten and the memories he has given us will be cherished ... until we meet him again.
Isaiah 6:8, which is on our K9 shirts, says the words Titan and the rest of the K9s live by:
“Here am I. Send me." They all do this WITHOUT hesitation.
May he rest in peace and now protect the Heavenly gates above.
Titan will forever be in our hearts and everyone else’s.
Stevens Family
