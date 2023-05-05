Steve Nunez

Several years ago, I wrote a column titled “False Narrative: Community College Classes Won’t Transfer to a University.”
That column focused on the “community college stigma” that community college isn’t a “real college” and that the education students receive is “subpar.”
I also focused on the myth in that column that community college classes don’t easily transfer to our four-year university friends.
Unfortunately, two recent national news articles written about community colleges have once again highlighted these myths as facts where the authors cherry-pick data and use inflammatory quotes from disgruntled community college students to support their thesis.
Additionally, I’ve heard from several community members that community college classes won’t transfer, and that community college students underperform at the universities they transfer into.
As someone who is a community college graduate (and seamlessly transferred to Virginia Tech and earned a bachelor’s degree in two years) and as someone who has worked as a community college professional for his entire career, I take exception to that thesis.
Our faculty and staff work closely with any student who wishes to transfer to a university from the moment they enroll with us – the more interaction and planning a student has with our faculty and staff, the more seamless the matriculation will be to any university.
Certainly, it is possible as students prepare themselves for college-level work and/or change their majors (college students change their majors an average of three times), that some community college classes may not transfer to a university.
But university students who change their majors or leave one university for another will suffer this same credit loss – it is not a unique phenomenon to community colleges.
Penn Highlands works regularly with universities to develop articulation agreements that allow students to visualize, in a transparent fashion, what Penn Highlands classes transfer to universities – you can see all this information on our transfer website.
In fact, Penn Highlands has more than 170 individual articulation agreements that guarantee how our classes transfer to 37 universities including all 14 of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) institutions. These articulation agreements allow Penn Highlands students to enter four-year universities as juniors and, in some cases, even seniors.
I also hear that community college students don’t do well at universities to which they transfer. In fact, community colleges across the nation collect data that says the opposite – on average, community college students perform as well or better than native university students.
And logically, you’d think that universities would be weary of community college students if the reverse were true – but universities are eager to work with us and accept our students into their institutions of higher learn-ing.
Ultimately, our small class sizes, talented instructors and ample support from our staff combine to produce well-prepared graduates – ready to either enter the workforce or transfer to a university – at a significantly reduced cost.
This may sound surprising, but the associate degree I earned at Southwest Virginia Community College is my most meaningful degree – even more than my doctorate.
I was an 18-year-old young man who was trying to find himself and grow confidence academically and socially, who needed extra support, and then thrived at that community college. I have no doubt that those two years provided me with a strong foundation to attain the rest of my college education and help me become the professional I am today.
I am grateful for that place and may have not attended college if it wasn’t in my backyard.
Over the next several months, I’ll address more of these myths mentioned in those “news” articles. Community college students deserve that much.
See you at Penn Highlands.
Steve Nunez is president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. He writes a monthly column in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.
