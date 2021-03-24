WINDBER – Two women will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of supplying drugs that killed a man last year at a Windber home with six children inside, authorities said.
Jennifer Miller, 24, of Johnstown, and step-sister Hannah Fitzgerald, 28, of Clearville, appeared Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Windber police charged Miller and Fitzgerald with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the Nov. 25, 2020 fatal overdose of Tre Hall, 21.
Both had their bond reduced on Wednesday. The sisters were freed from the Somerset County Jail on $75,000 unsecured bond.
Miller is represented by Altoona attorney Lucas Kelleher.
"She was released on unsecured bail so she can get back to her employment," Kelleher said. "She continues to maintain her innocence and we hope for a favorable resolution."
Somerset County Public Defender Tiffany Stanley is representing Fitzgerald. She declined to comment.
According to police, the pair bought oxycodone pills that contained the powerful painkiller Fentanyl from a person in the Moxham section of Johnstown, while Hall stayed at Fitzgerald's then-Windber home to watch six children.
After they returned, the trio snorted the drug and went to sleep, Miller reportedly told police, according to a criminal complaint.
"She woke up sick to find Tre unresponsive," Windber Police Lt. Daniel Croyle said the the complaint.
An autopsy showed the Hall died from acute fentanyl toxicity, he said.
Miller and Fitzgerald also were charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and endangering the welfare of children. Miller's four children and Fitzgerald's two children are in the care of family members, Croyle said.
"I think first of all, it was the hard work of the police who put the case together," Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said. "We need to hold people in the drug trade accountable."
