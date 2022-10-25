JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Colorful Lego designs of mazes, neighborhoods and other creations were on display inside the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy on Tuesday.
They had been made over the past weeks, as part of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center’s CODE 4 STEM Academy, a program that provides an opportunity for Greater Johnstown School District elementary and middle school students to learn about science, teamwork, engineering and coding.
It started on Oct. 3.
An open house was held on Tuesday for parents, educators, community leaders and other students to see the benefits of the academy that is also supported by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, which provides student-teachers to assist with the lessons.
The theme for October was games. Other upcoming themes include sports and the human body.
Hands-on education, such as building with the Legos, is emphasized.
“One thing I really love about this program is it’s authentic learning,” Elaine Wilson, an assistant professor in UPJ’s education department, said. “It’s making learning fun to the students and making the connection from the classroom to the world.”
Roxanne Kerr, outreach director for UPJ’s CODE 4 STEM Academy, said part of the mission is to have children “do things and see things that they didn’t know they could do.”
“A lot of it is engaging their mind and having them learn how to think, and solve problems, think critically, create things, so it’s really opening their mind as much as anything else,” Kerr said. “If we can open their mind, then all of a sudden they feel empowered, and they feel good about themselves, and they want to go to school and they want to learn more. It’s self-perpetuating that way. If you feel good about yourself, you’re going to feel good about everything around you. That’s really what this does for them.”
Flood City recently received more than $350,000 in grant funding, through the Pennsylvania Department of Education, to operate the program for five years.
“This is a great program for our community to help lift our children’s academic results in school and improve the education in the Greater Johnstown School District,” FCYFA-21st CCLC Program Director Dennis Sullivan said.
The CODE 4 STEM Academy is currently open to 150 Greater Johnstown students – 100 elementary, 50 middle school.
“It’s a wonderful after-school opportunity for our kids,” Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “They get a great meal, they get tutoring, they have an opportunity to understand and learn about college with our folks from Pitt-Johnstown. It’s just a win-win for everybody.”
