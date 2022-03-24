State Senator Pat Stefano plans to seek re-election in what will be a redrawn 32nd District.
The Fayette County Republican, who has held the seat since 2015, is vying to retain his party's nomination in the May primary for a district seat that will now include Bedford, Fayette and Somerset counties as well as Scottdale in Westmoreland County.
The latest realignment shifted the district to the east.
But Stefano said his reason for running – and his objectives – remain much the same.
“I am running for re-election because conservatives need a fighter to oppose the progressives who continue to put their radical politics before our families," he said. "With your support, you can trust that I will always work for you.”
Stefano, who was part of the third generation in his family to run a family printing company, served as a leader on Fayette County's Chamber of Commerce until winning a Senate seat in November 2014.
He points to that business background and "commonsense values" as part of what's helped him in the Senate, describing himself as an unwavering small business and jobs supporter who understands the importance of creating – and sticking to – a budget.
“As a longtime small businessman, I understand one of the best ways to improve the quality of life for local residents is to grow the economy and ensure access to good-paying jobs,” Stefano said. “Our small businesses and job-creators do not need burdensome regulations like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) that Governor Wolf entered through executive order because this failed policy would never pass the legislature."
Stefano was recognized as a "Guardian of Small Business" by the National Federation for Independent Businesses.
During his tenure in Harrisburg, Stefano has been successful in getting legislation passed as law that strengthened Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act, requiring more detailed information to be posted on local government meeting agendas so residents can remain informed about upcoming votes.
As part of his ongoing support for first responders, he also spearheaded Act 10, which ensures that both local and volunteer fire companies have greater access to low-interest loans.
Stefano also was also one of nine sponsors behind Senate Bill 421, which enabled mail-in voting to be vastly expanded in Pennsylvania in 2020. The bill passed with bipartisan support to become Act 77.
After citizens began raising concerns about fraud risks, Stefano joined Republican colleagues to add additional changes, including voter ID requirements, but the measure was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Stefano said he'll continued to hold Wolf accountable when he disagrees with the governor or when "overreach" occurs. Wolf's executive actions actions during the pandemic were a prime example, he said.
“Many of our actions also helped to stop Governor Wolf’s school mask mandate, and I was pleased when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down this mandate and enabled these decisions to be made locally," he said.
He said he'll also continue to oppose efforts that would increase taxes or enact regulations that would harm the region's energy and manufacturing sectors.
Stefano said he has continued to refuse the Senate's defined benefit pension and per-diems and drives his own car to work.
A Second Amendment and Pro-Life advocate, Stefano also chairs the Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee and also serves on four others – the Communications and Technology Committee, Aging and Youth, the Appropriations, Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure committee and State Government and Transportation.
He continues holding "Coffee and Conversation" events to meet and listen with residents within his district and inform them on ongoing efforts underway in the Senate.
"My outreach efforts have led to many important initiatives including my legislation to provide communities with the tools to eliminate blighted properties, the veteran recognition events in Uniontown and Somerset, and the teamwork to secure funds for important district projects. To me, it’s all about doing what is right for the residents I serve.”
