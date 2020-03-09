Steeple silhouette

The sun shines brightly behind the silhouetted former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church steeple in the Old Conemaugh Borough neighborhood of Johnstown on Monday, March 9, 2020. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

The sun shines brightly behind the silhouetted former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church steeple in the Old Conemaugh Borough neighborhood of Johnstown on Monday, March 9, 2020. 

Tags

Recommended for you