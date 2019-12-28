Statue pose

Geoff Bush, of Carlisle, shared this photograph of his daughters – (from left) Genna, 14; Gracie 11; and Gabriella, 13 – posing with The Tribune-Democrat’s steelworker statue during a holiday visit to the Christmas tree at Central Park in downtown Johnstown. Geoff’s father and the girls’ grandfather, George Bush, worked at Bethlehem Steel for 37 years, so the family always likes to see the statue. Bush passed away last year, Geoff said, “but they still love to drive to see the tree downtown and stop by the front of the TD!”
