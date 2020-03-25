State troopers in Somerset are still looking for the unknown person who shot and killed two Hereford cows in a Somerset County farm pasture in February, they said Wednesday.
The shooting happened at a farm with 22 head of Hereford cattle along Mastillo Road in Jenner Township, about five miles southwest of Hollsopple. One of the cows was found dead near the road. The other cow fell dead in front of the 85-year-old farmer as it walked up to him, “crying” in pain, according to investigators.
The unknown shooter used a rifle to kill the cows, investigators said.
The shooting happened at some point between 6 p.m. Feb. 7 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 8, according to investigators. The cows were valued at $1,200 and $1,600, for a total of $2,800.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the state police barracks in Somerset at 814-445-4104.
