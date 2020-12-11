BOSWELL – A Meyersdale man was jailed on Friday after state police said they found heroin and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
State police from Somerset charged Derek Allen Schardt, 31, of the 300 block of Keystone Street, with multiple drug-related offenses and false identification of police.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers stopped a vehicle that was reportedly being driven erratically on Route 219 south and then on Berlin Plank Road at 9 p.m. Thursday.
The driver, Candance Collingridge, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and suspicion of DUI.
Troopers seized 38 stamp bags of suspected heroin, multiple empty stamp bags, zip-lock bags, marijuana, hash, syringes, multiple smoking devices and a digital scale.
Schardt reportedly told troopers the drugs belong to him. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Prison after failing to post $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.