A veteran state trooper will appear in Cambria County court facing a drunken driving charge stemming from a Dec. 1 crash in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, authorities said.
Paul Tononi, 48, of Johnstown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
City police charged him with driving under the influence after his truck allegedly hit a parked car and a utility pole along Fourth Avenue.
The criminal complaint says Tononi's pickup truck ended up partially on the Fourth Avenue sidewalk near Chestnut Street just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 1. The damaged car was parked along Fourth Avenue between Power Street and Cambria Place. The truck also hit a utility pole near Cambria Place, bringing down wires and a transformer, police said.
Tononi's blood alcohol content was .14%, the complaint says, which is above the .08% legal limit.
"Trooper Tononi is on restricted duty pending resolution of the charges against him and an internal investigation," state police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said at the time.
Tononi enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in January 2003 an is assigned to Troop A, Ebensburg, Tarkowski said.
