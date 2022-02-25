SALIX – A Pennsylvania state trooper accused of assaulting a second trooper during an off-duty party in Summerhill Township where one man was seen kissing the other man’s wife, authorities said, last month was ordered on Friday to stand trial.
Trooper Scott Myers, of the Ebensburg barracks, sat with his attorney David Schrader, of Pittsburgh, for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
Myers is accused of assaulting Trooper John Wogan, of the Somerset barracks, on Jan. 8 at Wogan’s home, sending him to the hospital with a concussion and facial injuries.
State police in Greensburg charged Myers with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
The case was turned over to the state attorney general’s office.
The party was attended by six adults and eight children, and included food and alcohol.
“It was food and family fun time,” Wogan testified.
The party atmosphere changed as the night wore on, and a fight broke out after Wogan was seen kissing Myers’ wife, Julie, as they stood on the back porch.
Wogan’s wife, Tonya, testified that when she confronted Julie Myers, that “she completely denied it.”
John Wogan testified that Scott Myers became angry and came after him.
“I was assaulted by Trooper Myers,” he said.
John Wogan said Scott Myers punched him in the head three times, knocking him to the ground.
Tonya Wogan said she found her husband laying in a fetal position.
She testified that Scott Myers was “very angry and hostile.”
“He said, ‘If you report this, I’ll burn your house down,’ ” Tonya Wogan said. “I did take it literally.”
Tonya Wogan told the court that the couples sometimes talked about changing partners, but only jokingly.
Schrader asked the judge to throw out the charges, saying the incident did not rise to the level of aggravated assault.
“His intent was to cause bodily injury, and he did that,” Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry said.
John Wogan was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings, where he was treated for a concussion and a fracture to the frontal process of the right maxilla, resulting in him being out of work for three weeks.
Trooper Myers remains suspended and is free on $30,000 unsecured bond.
He enlisted with the state police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.