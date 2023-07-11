EBENSBURG, Pa. – A veteran Pennsylvania State Police trooper was chosen on Monday night to be the new leader of the Ebensburg Borough Police Department.
Joseph Loughran, 53, was named police chief at a special meeting in a 5-2 vote with council members Doug Tusing, Theresa Jacoby, Jeffrey Ball, Michael Owatt and Cecilia Houser voting for the hire, and Dave Kuhar and Robert Miller voting against it.
Miller and Kuhar told Loughran afterward that their votes were not against him or his qualifications, but because they encouraged another candidate to vie for the position and wanted to fully support that person.
“I think he’s a good guy,” Kuhar said after the meeting. “I think he has all the credentials.
“I was a Greg Huber fan from the beginning and convinced him from the beginning, and that’s why I stuck with him.”
According to Borough Manager Kelly Cook, 12 applications were received, seven applicants were interviewed and three people were brought back for second interviews, with council making its final decision in an executive session before the meeting.
Loughran will fill the vacancy left by former Chief Terry Wyland, a longtime police officer who retired at the beginning of the month.
“He’s had a distinguished career with over 25 years in law enforcement, mostly with the state police, or almost all the state police,” Tusing said.
“He’s currently the captain and the commander of Troop A in Greensburg and, unfortunately for them, will be retiring from that organization and – upon background checks and all the others necessary – will be joining us hopefully within some weeks.”
“I’ve been a Cambria County boy my whole life. That’s what brought me here,” said Loughran, of Carrolltown. ”I wasn’t necessarily planning on retiring, but when I saw this position open up, in my eyes it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I wasn’t gonna pass that up.”
Loughran said that he brings experience and training to the position and is looking forward to coming closer to home.
He added that he is looking forward to maintaining the values of the borough.
“I’m looking forward to keeping the Ebensburg Borough Police Department a professional, progressive, responsive, service-oriented police department,” he said.
“I want to give back to the community with those values in mind.
“I mean, frankly, I raised my family in Cambria County for a reason. I always say that we live in a bubble on this side of the state. We don’t have any of the big-city problems here, and I want to keep it that way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.