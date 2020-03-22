A state trooper in Somerset was “severely” injured Saturday during a foot pursuit in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, state police said.
Both men – an unidentified Pennsylvania state trooper and a man named Christopher Fisher – were flown by helicopter from the scene following an apparent fall near the 1800 block of Casselman Road.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, police were called to the scene at 2:11 p.m. on Saturday.
In a release to media, state police did not specify what triggered the initial police call. But charges filed in the incident indicated a firearm was involved.
A state trooper at Somerset’s barracks said he could not provide any other information about the incident.
Fisher, whose age and address were not provided, sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” in the incident, Trooper Sondra Haberl wrote in a release to media.
Both he and the injured state trooper were both taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment, state police reported.
State police said charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and persons not to possess, transfer, manufacture or sell firearms were all filed.
