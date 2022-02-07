JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A state still littered with abandoned mine lands will receive its largest influx of cleanup funds in years, Pennsylvania officials said.
Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said that $244.9 million was received through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to target abandoned mine sites in the state. That compares to just over $35 million in 2020 and $55 million in 2021.
“For too long we’ve neglected the pressing needs of communities blighted by abandoned and polluted mines,” Casey said. “This funding is just the start of what the infrastructure law will bring to Pennsylvania communities to address vital abandoned mine land and water reclamation projects, clean legacy pollution, create jobs and improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life.”
While work has been underway for more than 25 years to address the problem, pollution from strip mine and deep mine properties still litter areas such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, where it damages landscapes, harms waterways and causes other issues.
Most of the properties were mined generations ago, during King Coal’s heyday, and then left behind during an era before state and federal environmental guidelines required pollution to be addressed and disturbed areas to be restored once mining is complete.
“Pennsylvania’s coal industry built and powered our nation for decades. Now these communities bear the brunt of abandoned mine land pollution, including ravaged landscapes, property damage and poor health,” Casey said.
The Rev. Mitch Hescox understands that well. A native of Blandburg, Cambria County, he grew up in the heart of coal country and now serves as president of the faith-based Evangelical Environmental Network.
Hescox said he hopes the funds will be allocated “as soon as possible ... to restore God’s creation” back to its former scenic glory. The fact the law means that cleanup funds will be distributed for another 15 years is a blessing for communities still scarred by the industry’s past, he said.
The funding will also create jobs, many of them mining jobs, to reclaim waste coal piles and other blights, Casey said.
Casey has sought for years to keep mine cleanup funds funneling into Pennsylvania at a time those dollars have been dwindling. He cosponsored legislation to extend the per-ton fee that current companies must pay for cleanups fund in states where they work. That extension now runs through 2035 through the broader infrastructure law passed late last year.
Wolf credited President Joe Biden’s administration’s infrastructure plan for generating a federal “solution” to addressing the environmental and public health concerns that abandoned mines and their drainage create.
“I’m pleased that the Biden administration shares my commitment to reclaiming Pennsylvania’s abandoned mine-land for productive use,” Wolf said. “This bipartisan investment will address the dangers of abandoned mines while simultaneously supporting new, good-paying jobs, economic recovery and community revitalization.”
