HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gnats are a familiar pest in much of the country, swarming around the faces of hikers, gardeners and anyone who spends time outdoors in the summer months.
A few species of the pest, known as biting gnats, buffalo gnats or black flies, are also biting pests and can cause swelling, headache, nausea, fever and swollen lymph nodes in the neck, Purdue University’s Entomology Extension website says.
Called “black fly fever,” the symptoms are the body’s reaction to the bite itself, not from any virus or bacteria transmitted by the insect, the extension says.
No species of black fly is known to transmit disease agents to humans in the U.S.
In Pennsylvania, the Department of Environmental Protection has been leading efforts to keep the black fly under control with an annual spraying program that began this week.
The program involves monitoring and treatment of some 1,800 miles of 48 rivers and streams and includes aerial and backpack spraying.
There are 37 counties participating in the DEP program, including Cambria and Indiana, where the Conemaugh River is treated each year.
State biologists and student interns monitor black fly density, complete laboratory identification of samples, complete treatment operations and manage aerial spray contracts.
Treatments are done by helicopter, using a naturally occurring soil bacterium to selectively target only four black fly species that bother people.
“Pennsylvania is full of beautiful state parks, trails and forests,” DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin said.
“People across the commonwealth should be able to enjoy nature without this seasonal pest impeding on their time.
“Our black fly suppression program ensures safe and effective treatment of the black fly species.”
