Movie-goers will once again be able to visit Johnstown’s State Theater on Friday night and be transported back to Rick’s Café Américain in Nazi-occupied French Morocco during World War II.
The showing of the iconic “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart, as expatriate nightclub owner Rick Blaine, and Ingrid Bergman, as his former lover Ilsa Lund, will begin this year’s spring movie series at the historic venue that opened in 1926. Showtime is 7 p.m. – with doors set to open an hour beforehand – at the Main Street property owned by Conemaugh Health System.
In 2019, the inaugural series started with “Casablanca,” the American Film Institute’s No. 2 movie of all time.
An almost full house of 400 people attended that viewing, which was the first public entertainment event at the State Theater in close to a half-century.
“It’s great to start with it again,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, which puts on the series.
“ ‘Casablanca’ is known as one of the top two movies of all time. It just had such a good appeal last year we wanted to start again with it this year.”
This year’s series is divided into themes, beginning with classics this weekend, including “The Maltese Falcon” (7 p.m. Saturday) and “Citizen Kane” (3 p.m. Sunday).
“What’s important to us is we choose movies that might not be readily available to be seen on television,” Radovanic said. “So when we chose these for the whole series we wanted to do movies that people might not be able to catch that often. Classics are always a hit. That’s why we wanted to start with them.”
Downtown businesses are getting into the spirit of the event.
Balance Restaurant is planning menus to go with different movie themes. In connection to the classics weekend, the restaurant will bring back fried pierogies, one of the original items on the menu when it opened two years ago this week.
“That’s going to be a lot of fun to bring back some of those classic dishes for the weekend,” Balance Restaurant owner Amanda Artim said.
Part of the mission of showing the movies is to bring visitors into downtown to support local businesses.
About 1,500 individuals attended the nine combined showings last year, often visiting local bars and restaurants before and after the movies.
“We definitely saw a huge increase last year, especially for us before the show, we saw a little bit of an increase,” Artim said. “And then, after the show, we saw significant, though, which was a lot of fun for us because usually our business starts to quiet down around 9 or 10. But to see us really busy up through 11, 11:30 was just a really nice change of pace and really fun for us.”
Press Bistro owner Jeremy Shearer added: “It’s obviously a good thing for the city to continue to try to draw people downtown and give them different things to do. We’ve been working on the dining scene for quite a while now. The other entertainment stuff is really a big value to the downtown area.”
The rest of the themed weekends consist of:
• Horror: “The Exorcist” (7 p.m. March 13), “The Blair Witch Project” (7 p.m. March 14), “Night of the Living Dead” (3 p.m. March 15)
• Musical: “42nd Street” (7 p.m. March 20), “Cabaret” (7 p.m. March 21), “Singin’ in the Rain” (3 p.m. March 22)
• Romance: “When Harry Met Sally” (7 p.m. March 27), “Sleepless in Seattle” (7 p.m. March 28), “The Way We Were” (3 p.m. March 29)
Tickets are available online through http://tinyurl.com/rtxkwoa or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.