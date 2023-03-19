JOHNSTOWN Pa, – The first few notes of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" drew a few concert-goers to the dance floor at first, and then more began to trickle down from their seats high in Johnstown's State Theatre.
Before long, a small crowd filled the dance floor Saturday night, right in front of the 16-piece-band composed of local musicians covering "The Best of Earth, Wind and Fire Vol. 1" and "Chicago IX."
It was the first time the dance floor of the State Theater of Johnstown at 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown, had been properly used in decades.
"I forget I'm in Johnstown," Brianne Layton, 38, said after dancing, still catching her breath, "but I don't want to say that anymore – this is the norm now."
The change has come from the partnership of Eric and Amanda Reighard, who re-opened the theater in 2020, and local musician Jeff Webb, whose idea it was to assemble a band and perform The Classic Vinyl Concert Series.
The sold-out concert Saturday evening was the final concert in the series, which was dedicated to performing classic and influential albums live in performance at the theater. Previous concerts in the series included The Beatles and Stevie Wonder, but even for those concerts the dance floor wasn't quite open as it was Saturday.
Webb, associate professor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and director of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, has extensive experience in all types of high-profile venues. He said he enjoys the State Theater.
"There's nice acoustics, the theater holds just about 400 people – it's a great venue," he said. "I encourage more groups and bands to play here. The more we can do the better."
Proceeds from concerts and movie showings at the theater go toward the Reighards' plans to renovate the theater by 2026. By then, their goal is for the theater complex to feature state-of-the-art screening rooms, an IMAX Theater, a performing arts center, classrooms, luxury overnight accommodations, a restaurant and jazz club, and recording studios.
The historic State Theater of Johnstown was built in 1926. After changing hands multiple times in its nearly century of use, it is now being renovated to become a mixed-use arts facility.
Eric Reighard said Webb plans to return for a concert series in the fall. With each new event hosted at the evolving theater, Reighard said something is improved – concessions, facilities, shows.
"We want people to come and have a good time," he said. "It's getting better each time."
