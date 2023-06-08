For the second consecutive week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboard.
A spokesman said the state will no longer update new COVID-19 case numbers each week, but will resume posting coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalization later this summer in a different format.
“Due to the expiration of the federal public health emergency declaration in May, much of the remaining COVID-19 case data is no longer required to be reported to the Department of Health, making the case data less relevant for disease tracking purposes,” spokesman Mark O’Neill said.
“Pennsylvania, like the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), is shifting its public reporting to focus on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, along with COVID-19 vaccinations.”
In its final update on May 24, the dashboard showed Pennsylvania has had 3,561,872 reported cases of COVID-19 and 51,144 deaths since the first cases were diagnosed in March 2020.
Totals for Cambria County and the seven surrounding counties were 307,119 cases and 5,055 deaths.
• Cambria County had 44,020 cases and 826 deaths from March 2020 through May 24.
• Somerset County had 22,507 cases and 448 deaths.
• Bedford County had 12,920 cases and 292 deaths.
• Blair County had 35,522 cases and 695 deaths.
• Indiana County had 22,184 cases and 402 deaths.
• Clearfield County had 24,779 cases and 402 deaths.
• Centre County had 44,704 cases and 406 deaths.
• Westmoreland County had 100,483 cases and 1,584 deaths.
The Health Department continues to update the vaccine dashboard. As of Wednesday, the providers in the state have administered a total of 25,746,322 vaccine doses, fully vaccinating 9,013,459 people.
Another 1,415,845 are partially vaccinated and 2,189,388 have received the new annual bivalent vaccine.
Here are the totals for the region’s eight counties:
• Cambria County: 74,102 people have been fully vaccinated and 17,662 received bivalent boosters.
• Somerset County: 36,791 fully vaccinated and 7,435 bivalent boosters.
• Bedford County: 18,415 fully vaccinated and 4,026 bivalent boosters.
• Blair County: 64,219 fully vaccinated and 14,760 bivalent boosters.
• Indiana County: 38,899 fully vaccinated and 9,796 bivalent boosters.
• Clearfield County: 40,644 fully vaccinated and 8,160 bivalent boosters.
• Centre County: 103,515 fully vaccinated and 31,586 bivalent boosters.
• Westmoreland County: 210,032 fully vaccinated and 23,596 bivalent boosters.
