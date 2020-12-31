SOMERSET – Hot meatloaf sandwiches were on the menu Thursday at the Summit Diner.
But halting table service to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest order was not – even with state officials asking the state Commonwealth Court to impose penalties on the diner for rejecting the mandate.
“We’re thinking about our workers,” said Chloe Foy, a manager at the North Center Avenue restaurant. “We’re a family here and we didn’t want them to worry about being sent home to ring in the New Year on such a terrible note like this.”
The Summit Diner is one of 22 restaurants statewide facing legal action after it declined to comply with Wolf’s original three-week order to halt dine-in services until Monday.
Through the state attorney general’s office, the Pennsylvania Health Department petitioned Commonwealth Court on Dec. 23 for an injunction against 22 restaurants the state said continued violating that mandate, despite a follow-up “inspection” repeating the order.
In the state’s petition, the Attorney General’s Office is requesting a preliminary injunction prohibiting them from permitting indoor dining.
The Department of Health also wants compensated for the extra costs to enforce its order.
Most restaurants across the region have switched to takeout only or offered outdoor seating areas to comply.
Foy said she’s concerned about the community – but added that restaurants like her’s have taken “a huge hit this year” from the pandemic.
And they already complied with the state’s orders to step up sanitation, install plexiglass barriers and space out seating to reduce exposure risks.
“If the state wants to stop (in-person) gathering, it should apply to everyone,” she said, noting some residents are permitted to enter supermarkets and “touch whatever they want” without concern. “Until this is fair, we’re going to continue to stand our ground.”
Somerset County has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month – with its 278 so far this week, topping Blair County and surpassing the combined totals for Indiana and Blair counties.
Two Bedford County restaurants were also named in the state’s filing, Mike’s Place in Clearville, and Route 220 Diner near Bedford.
No one answered the phone at Mike’s Place on Thursday. A message left with staff at the Route 220 Diner in Bedford Township wasn’t returned for comment.
Other restaurants in areas such as Meadville, Latrobe and Lancaster are also named in the court filing.
A group of restaurants has also battled back, filing its own injunction against Wolf and the Department of Health.
They maintained bars and restaurants are being singled out – and treated “unfairly” by the state, despite no specific evidence their industry is to blame in Pennsylvania for the spread of COVID-19.
But on Wednesday, a state Commonwealth Court judge denied their motion to overturn Wolf’s order, saying bars and restaurants “are not identical” to other businesses.
“Because bars and restaurants are not identical to other businesses in so far as the activities of eating and drinking require the removal of masks, under rational basis scrutiny, bars and restaurants are not disproportionately discriminated against as a class as compared to other similarly situated businesses under the order,” Commonwealth Judge J. Andrew Crompton wrote.
“Further,” Crompton added, “as the restrictions implemented by the order are of a temporary nature ... their duration is not indefinite so as to require a more limited level of deference by this court.”
He noted that the group could make another injunction request after Wolf’s three-week shutdown timeline is due to expire.
But Wolf has already indicated he is not planning to extend that timeline.
