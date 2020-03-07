Research teams from eight Pennsylvania medical schools are preparing medical marijuana studies in collaboration with cannabis producers.
Penn State researcher Kent Vrana said the program is unique, because research is funded by the medical marijuana industry.
“This is what has gotten me so excited: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is finding a way to support quality research without using tax dollars,” said Vrana, who is chairman of the department of pharmacology at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey.
Many states have legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use, but Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law also includes the research program.
“I think good things are going to come of it,” he said.
Each of the eight research programs is to have a contract with a marijuana producer with both a grower/processor and a dispensary permit. The cannabis partner is identified as a “clinical registrant” in the law.
Seven ready to go
Seven of the research programs have contracts with clinical registrants. Those collaborations are:
• Drexel University College of Medicine and Agronomed Biolologics LLC
• Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Laurel Harvest Labs LLC
• Penn State College of Medicine and PA Options for Wellness Inc.
• Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and MLH Explorations LLC
• The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Curaleaf PA LLC
• Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and CannTech PA LLC
• Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Organic Remedies Inc.
The eighth research program is the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Its proposed clinical registrant's application was not approved by the state, but will be resubmitted under an extended deadline.
Pitt provided this statement:
“The University of Pittsburgh is committed to the goal of conducting scientific research to advance our understanding of using medical cannabis products in treating specific diseases. We are hopeful that the state’s extension to the application process will allow our clinical partner to address the additional requirements needed to qualify.”
All eight medical school groups and the seven cannabis companies will get together in March to finalize research plans, the Department of Health announced.
Science and federal law
Penn State's research includes developing a database to compare responses among patients' medical conditions approved for marijuana use.
In a second research component, its clinical registrant, PA Options for Wellness Inc., will conduct double-blind clinical trials under the guidance of the Hershey medical school's experts, Vrana said.
Double-blind trials are the scientific gold standard, he said. Volunteer patients will randomly be divided into two groups. One group will receive marijuana and the other an inert compound, known as a placebo. Only the physicians will know which patients are receiving medical marijuana.
The study will compare responses to specific symptoms among patients from both groups.
Marijuana research is challenging because cannabis is still a controlled substance under federal law. Putting the clinical trials under PA Options for Wellness control insulates the university, Vrana explained.
“We have decided through our legal counsel that we won't take possession of other people's marijuana,” Vrana said. “Our partner is a dispensary.”
A third component of the Penn State research involves cell cultures and animal studies to explore dosage and various combinations of marijuana's known active compounds – tetrahydrocannabinol, abbreviated as THC, and cannabidiol, abbreviated as CBD.
Collectively, the research is designed to help provide scientific evidence of the benefits of marijuana, Vrana said, agreeing that many physicians have balked at prescribing cannabis because most of the evidence is anecdotal.
“We've been using marijuana for medication for decades,” he said. “Somebody told somebody they had this condition and they smoked pot and they got better.
“They are not wrong; we just can't say they are right.”
Closing knowledge gaps
Dr. Brooke Worster, assistant professor of medicine at Thomas Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Medical College, also pointed to the lack of strong science behind medical marijuana.
“Given federal constraints around cannabis, there are large gaps between knowledge and use in the United States,” Worster said. “The value of all cannabis-based research is that it slowly increases our understanding of what conditions, symptoms and aspects of the plant are medically beneficial, tolerated and safe. The more we know, the more this enables us to look at specific conditions, symptoms and effective dosing that may be amenable to cannabis-based therapy.”
She cited research that has brought FDA approval for CBD-based medication for patients with seizure disorder.
“There are likely clinical benefits to patients that have yet to be determined,” Worster said.
The Jefferson study will follow patients with qualifying conditions for one year to assess the effects of cannabis on their “disease-related symptoms, overall quality of life and changes in other medication use as a result of initiation of cannabis-based therapy.”
Other programs
Two other programs responded to The Tribune-Democrat's requests for information on their research plans.
Drexel University's partnership with Agronomed Biologics LLC will enroll patients to describe the effects of cannabis use on serious medical conditions and symptoms, Drexel spokesman Greg Richter said.
The partnership also plans clinical trials and pilot studies to further explore the effectiveness of cannabis for qualifying conditions, with all the research connected through Drexel's new Medical Cannabis Research Center, Richter said.
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and CannTech PA plan to study how medical cannabis use can change patients’ patterns of opioid use, said Dr. Ed Miller, chief medical officer for CannTech.
Researchers also will study the anti-inflammatory effects of cannabis for patients with intestinal conditions, including Crohn's disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.