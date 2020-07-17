The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill Wednesday designed to assist recent teaching graduates by allowing them to acquire their certification without taking a final assessment.
“It’s important for graduates to be able to obtain the certifications they need to become teaching professionals,” Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said in a release. “Many recent graduates have been unable to take the next step in their careers through no fault of their own.”
Langerholc, the state Senate education chair, sponsored the legislation and added that many testing sites have been closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing upcoming teachers from being able to complete the necessary exam.
There are several aspects of Senate Bill 1216 that will help not only prospective teachers but current educators as well.
It allows the Pennsylvania Department of Education to issue temporary certificates to those who have “completed their teacher preparation requirements except their final assessment.”
The bill also creates exceptional case permits for current educators unable to move from the Instructional I to Instructional II certification and temporary certificates under limited circumstances for individuals adding on a certification.
Additionally, the basic skills exam requirement for undergraduate sophomores is waived under this legislation and the deadline for paraprofessionals to complete staff development requirements is extended.
These flexible provisions are set to expire on June 30, 2021, according to the release.
