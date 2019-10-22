State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, will host a veterans appreciation breakfast Thursday to honor area veterans in the 35th Senatorial District for their contributions to their communities and nation.
The event will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Our Sons Main Event, 229 Main St. in Johnstown.
Pennsylvania Adjutant General Anthony J. Carrelli will be the special guest.
Carrelli is responsible for the command, control and supervision of Pennsylvania’s Army and Air National Guard units, six state-owned Veteran’s homes and programs for Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans.
“I think it is important and fitting to honor all those who have sacrificed for our freedoms that we all share today,” Langerholc said.
“I believe we have an obligation to all veterans to honor their service and contributions both in peace and war. This free breakfast is a small token of our appreciation to our veterans.”
Information: 814-266-2277 or www.senatorlangerholc.com/veterans-breakfast.
