State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, will host a REAL ID seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Courtroom 1 at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.
Representatives from PennDOT and the Cambria County Register of Wills will be on hand to provide information on the application process, clarify what documents are needed to get a REAL ID and how to obtain them. Langerholc’s staff can assist residents in obtaining an original birth certificate from the Department of Health.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
Information: https://www.dmv.pa.gov.
