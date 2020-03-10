State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Connellsville, will host his fifth annual “Senator for a Day” student government seminar on Friday at Penn State Fayette, he said Tuesday.
More than 100 students from 17 school districts will participate in a series of mock committee meetings and debate sessions, said Stefano. They will consider issues including property tax elimination, year-round schooling, liquor store privatization and other topics currently under consideration in Harrisburg.
“In addition to teaching students about the legislative process, the ‘Senator for a Day’ program offers students a chance to discuss and debate the merits of some of the most important issues facing Pennsylvania,” said Stefano, whose district includes Somerset County.
“I look forward to giving students an opportunity to get a glimpse of how government functions and how it reacts to public policy issues so they get to see how the legislative process works from the inside.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.