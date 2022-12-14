FAIRHOPE, Pa. – When Michele Kerr moved to Northampton Township in September, she planned to move her health care business, too.
But within her pastoral neighborhood in southwestern Somerset County, Kerr said she can’t trust her slow-crawling internet service to stream a movie, let alone manage a business.
“Where I live, you have only one choice ... if you even have one at all,” she said.
That’s pretty much summed up the village of Glencoe’s relationship with the internet since its inception, but thanks to a bipartisan $42 billion effort to expand high-speed broadband nationwide, that could change for many communities across rural America, Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said.
But for that to happen across Pennsylvania – in Glencoe included – the authority needs the public’s help, he told a group of nearly 20 residents who attended a “listening session” on the topic Tuesday at a Glencoe church.
The state-created broadband authority, which oversees broadband expansion efforts across the commonwealth, is working to fact-check Pennsylvania’s portion of an Federal Communications Commission broadband map.
That digital map was developed to identify areas where high-speed internet is available down to the household level.
And at first glance, it appears nearly every corner of Cambria and Somerset counties has quality subscription-based internet.
“It paints a rosy picture,” Carson said, “and we know that’s not the case.”
At this point, the map reflects information supplied only by internet service providers themselves.
And the Broadband Development Authority, which includes state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, is urging residents to visit the site to see if details about their home’s internet options are accurate.
That includes whether or not internet service providers offer service to their property – and, for those who have it, the internet speeds they receive.
“For many people in rural areas ... this map isn’t truthful,” Metzgar said. “We want them to take a look at it – and challenge it.”
The map is located at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and includes an address box to search for a home residence.
Once an address is found, a marker is displayed to indicate the property’s location with a list to the left indicating local providers and maximum internet speeds each offers.
Carson said if any of that is inaccurate – “even the location of your home address” – it can be challenged by clicking blue “challenge” links toward the right of the page.
Kerr said areas served by slower services – including satellite-provided internet – are considered underserved and those communities will be eligible for targeted funding – and efforts – to expand broadband.
Somerset County leaders started several years ago on a multi-county effort to create a network “backbone” to enable service providers to offer high-speed internet to more areas.
The passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill provides projects like it – even nonprofits and rural electric cooperatives interested in deploying the service – a “historic” opportunity to make progress, Carson said.
He estimated Pennsylvania stands to receive $4,000 for every home or business underserved by internet service.
But time to correct the map is running short, he said.
Pennsylvanians have until Jan. 13 to issue challenges, Carson added.
Glencoe-area resident Derrick St. Clair left the meeting saying he was going to make sure his voice was heard.
A kitchen and bath contractor, St. Clair said he’s tried without success for years to get internet to his home, creating constant issues trying to reach customers and staff when he’s at home.
St. Clair said he planned to knock on doors throughout his neighborhood to file a “bulk” challenge to ensure Glencoe’s issues are plain to see.
“We have the same right as everyone else to be in contact with the outside world,” St. Clair said.
Carson spent the morning in Beaver County and planned to travel to six more counties this week to raise awareness about the map – and the broadband opportunities that he hopes will begin getting underway in 2023 and 2024.
For residents without adequate internet access to view the map and consider a complaint, Carson said residents can access the page on their cellphones, through public libraries and “hot spots.”
Metzgar said Somerset County residents can also contact his office at 814-443-4230.
