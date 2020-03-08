Two additional people in Montgomery County tested “presumed positive” for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total count to six people, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Sunday.
Both patients – adults with mild symptoms – had tests conducted after known international exposure to the coronavirus, the Department of Health said in a release to media.
Both people are now isolated at home to recover from the contagious virus, which has attracted global attention in recent weeks.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, a dry cough and breathing trouble.
Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually individuals with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
To learn more about the coronavirus, visit www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
