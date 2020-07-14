Pennsylvania State Retirees of Cresson, Altoona and Ebensburg will meet for a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. July 30 at the Dream Restaurant, 1500 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg.
State retiree luncheon planned
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
KOHUT[mdash] Joseph M, 90, died June 14, 2020 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC. He served in the US Army for 30 years and retired at the rank of Sargent Major. He was a Bronze Star recipient. Born December 4, 1929 in Dickson City, Pa., son of Joseph and Helen (Butkiewz) …
Most Popular
Articles
- UPMC doctors: Milder virus strain now dominant in SW Pa.
- Governor adds states to quarantine list; 9 new COVID-19 cases in Cambria County, 20 in Indiana
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest of my family members tested negative. Should I retested?'
- Galleria among Cambria tax-sale properties
- WATCH VIDEO | 'I made a mistake': Gallitzin official challenged for using borough equipment at his business
- ‘Flavorful food’: Johnstown man putting twist on Cuban cuisine
- Richland’s Burke steps down as boys basketball coach
- Vacant structure collapses onto Franklin Borough street
- Levine urges precautions to 'stop the cycle' of COVID-19 surge; Cambria, Blair add case each
- Robert Johnson, Johnstown's police chief since 2017, stepping down in August
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.