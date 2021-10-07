State Rep. Matt Dowling is reportedly in "serious but stable condition" after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday.
Dowling, R-Uniontown, was traveling to a caucus event in Lancaster County when the crash took place, according to a statement from Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman.
The representative, who's in his third term, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for "significant trauma."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries," Gottesman said.
Dowling's 51st District covers part of southern Somerset County, including the townships of Addison, Elk Lick, Lower Turkeyfoot, Summit and Upper Turkeyfoot and the boroughs of Addison, Confluence, Garrett, Meyersdale, Salisbury and Ursina. It also incorporates a part of Fayette County, including the city of Uniontown.
