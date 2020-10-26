The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,407 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, including 66 in Westmoreland County, 23 in Blair County and seven each in Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties.
The Department of Health also reported Monday that seven more deaths had been attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania, including that of a resident of Westmoreland County, where the death toll has reached 84.
The official count of deaths remained at seven each in Cambria and Clearfield, three in Somerset, six in Bedford, 16 in Indiana and 27 in Blair.
The state’s official tally of deaths apparently has not added the death on Wednesday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center of a 68-year-old Stonycreek Township man, which was reported on Friday by Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
The numbers of new cases now being reported each day in Pennsylvania is comparable to those seen in April, soon after the beginning of the pandemic, the Department of Health noted Monday.
