Reports of child abuse rose 14% in Somerset County and verified cases jumped by 45% in 2022, a statewide report shows.
Many of those substantiated cases revealed a "concerning" level of physical injuries against children, Somerset County's Children and Youth Director said Monday.
Cambria, Somerset reports up
Local increases, including a jump of 6% in Cambria, exceeded the rate of increase statewide reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services on Monday.
Pennsylvania's statewide jump was just under 3%.
Somerset County Children and Youth Services Director Doug Walters said the increase in reported cases from 2021 to 2022, in part, reflects the fact COVID-19 issues were easing. Compared to 2021, children spent more time around teachers, medical, mental and behavioral health professionals who are more likely to report concerns.
Those "mandated reporters" are often the eyes and ears who report abuse and neglect concerns, he added.
Unlike Somerset's report, the percent of reported cases that could be proven, or "substantiated," dropped statewide and in Cambria County, figures showed.
Walters said it's "certainly concerning" that Somerset County's numbers are rising, and specifically that a high percentage of the county's substantiated reports involved physical abuse.
"For Somerset County, 83% of our (substantiated) cases involved bodily injuries, likely injuries or serious physical neglect," Walters said.
Of the county's 48 verified abuse cases, 35 involved likely or confirmed bodily injuries, state figures showed.
Cambria County had 18 cases in 2022 under the same categories.
In Somerset, Walters said life stresses, substance abuse and mental health issues – with a mix of them often intertwined – remain a key part of the blame behind acts of abuse and neglect against children.
"A lot of the substance abuse issues we see, including meth, are what's driving it," Walters said, noting that "stressors" from work, the home and economic issues also ramp up the potential for abuse.
Based on General Protective Services youth assessments, substance use by caregivers remained the top "protective services" concern in 2022 for both Somerset and Cambria Counties, reflecting a continued trend across much of the state.
Approximately 25% of Cambria's cases listed caregiver substance use as a concern.
Cambria County Children and Youth Services officials could not be reached for comment Monday. A message left with the agency's director was not returned.
While abuse reports were higher in both counties, verified cases dropped from 41 to 29 in Cambria County.
Cambria reported one abuse case that resulted in a death in 2022. Another case involved child trafficking, state data showed.
Statewide trends
The Department of Human Services compiles reports annually for a child welfare system that is administered by Pennsylvania's 67 counties but supervised by the state.
And the 2022 report – and last year's increases – reflect numbers that are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels in many parts of the state, officials wrote.
"The Annual Child Protective Services Report captures the challenges we face eradicating child abuse," Department of Human Services Director Val Arkoosh said.
It's an issue that knows no boundaries or economic status, race or gender, she said.
"All children deserve to grow and thrive in a safe, loving environment, and parents deserve support and partnership in raising healthy, happy children," Arkoosh said, noting the child welfare system exists to help ensure that goal. "This report ... demonstrates the vital daily work of keeping kids safe and supporting families."
Help needed
Walters said it also serves as a reminder that those programs need help – with Somerset County among the list who are seeking to fill empty positions.
Somerset County CYS has bolstered its caseworker staff levels since hitting a lowpoint late last year – with 19 positions filled compared to 12 nearly a year ago.
But nine positions remain vacant and of the county's 19 caseworkers, five are still trainees with less than six months experience, Walters said.
"We're trying to get the word out that we are still trying to fill these positions," he said. "Our (current) staff is under a lot of pressure. They are fighting an uphill battle."
