JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new state report shows that Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber lead the area in cancer surgeries, with breast cancer prompting most procedures.
The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council’s report issued Thursday shows Conemaugh Memorial was the only Cambria County hospital that performed cancer surgery in the last fiscal year. There were a total of 189 cancer surgeries performed, including 115 breast cancer procedures.
The Windber hospital, home of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, performed 53 breast cancer procedures and six colon cancer surgeries – the most procedures in Somerset County.
UPMC Somerset completed five surgeries for breast cancer, eight for colon cancer and one for rectal cancer.
UPMC Altoona led Blair County hospitals with 255 cancer surgeries, including 133 for breast cancer.
“There is strong evidence in the scientific literature that links hospital surgical volume and patient outcomes for the cancer surgeries included in this report,” the state council said in a press release. “In other words, patients requiring one of these 11 surgeries are likely to have better results if their surgery is performed at a higher volume hospital. Lower volume hospitals are more likely to have worse outcomes, such as more deaths.”
The release notes, however, that surgical volume alone should not be used when making conclusions about hospital quality. Other factors such as patient level of sickness come into play.
Most experts say the better outcomes are the result of the high-volume surgeons having more experience, but one of the Windber hospital’s surgeons says it’s more than practice makes perfect. Dr. Deborah Sims said surgeons who choose to specialize in one area build their skills through more training and education.
“People who have a dedicated interest to do research and education and everything else are going to key in on that specific thing,” Sims said. “They really know what’s best.”
Eleven most-common cancer surgeries are included in the report, which also includes annual totals for the past four years.
“Between 2019 and 2022, there was a 4% decrease in surgery for these 11 cancers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean fewer diagnoses,” council Executive Director Barry Buckingham said in the press release. “This could reflect a change in medical management, or an increase in outpatient surgeries.”
The council’s full report, including all Pennsylvania hospitals, is posted on its website, phc4.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.