State Rep. Matthew Dowling is seeking professional treatment for alcohol issues while being investigated for possibly driving under the influence after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday in Fayette County.
Dowling, R-Uniontown, whose 51st Legislative District includes part of Somerset County, allegedly rear-ended another vehicle approximately two times and appeared to be “manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance” while simultaneously experiencing a “diabetic emergency,” according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.
Dowling was taken to a hospital.
An investigation continues.
Charges are pending, per the PSP report.
“I am most thankful that no others were physically harmed in this incident,” Dowling said in a statement on Tuesday. “I apologize to the people that I represent and my family for the pain or mistrust this incident has caused or may cause.
“Please know that I take this matter very seriously and I have entered professional treatment to appropriately address any possible alcohol issues. I thank you for taking the time to listen and ask for your understanding. I would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of my family during this time as they should not suffer for my actions.”
Dowling was involved in a serious automobile accident last October that required a lengthy hospital stay and continuing medical care.
“While I am grateful to be alive, the injuries that I sustained were life-changing,” Dowling said. “Due to the physical injuries that I sustained in that accident, and the required medications that I am on to treat those injuries, my body no longer reacts as it did previously. I am facing a new physical normal that I must immediately adjust to in order to live everyday life as those around me do.
“Since that accident, I have struggled in dealing with the trauma that occurred – both physical and mental. Unfortunately, this struggle has manifested itself in disappointing behavior that I have faced in the past with respect to alcohol, and that came to a head in an auto accident on June 4, 2022.”
