Veterans who live in the 73rd Legislative District are invited to attend two outreach events in August being offered by state Rep. Tommy Sankey and the Pennsylvania American Legion.
A representative from the American Legion will visit Sankey’s district offices to answer individual questions and discuss issues such as pensions, compensation, educational opportunities and health care.
The events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Sankey’s Clearfield office, 315 E. Market St., and on Aug. 20 at his Hastings office, 264 Haida Ave.
Appointments are necessary and may be scheduled by calling 814-765-0609 or 814-247-6210. Membership with the American Legion is not required for these services.
