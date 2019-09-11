State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar has announced that the bridge over Little Wills Creek on state Route 96 in Bedford County will be dedicated as the Staff Sgt. Roger (Rod) Guy Holler Memorial Bridge during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 21.
Holler was a native of Buffalo Mills and a graduate of Hyndman High School who was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1969 while he was attending Pittsburgh Technical Institute.
He was 21 years old when he died in the line of duty on Jan. 16, 1971 in Bien Hoa, Vietnam.
Holler was a member of Company A, 2nd Battalion, 5th Calvary, 1st Calvary Division.
He was awarded the Silver Star, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart.
