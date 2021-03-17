State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset, from the 51st Legislative District, has been named chairman of the House Second Amendment Caucus.
He succeeds Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong/Indiana/Butler, who recently retired from the House due to health reasons.
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed – period,” Dowling said.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, serves as the minority chairman.
