State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, will host a free concealed carry seminar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Stonycreek Township Officer Tom Owens will lead the discussion, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session with newly elected Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and county Sheriff Bob Kolar.
Refreshments will be served.
To register, call 814-536-9818.
