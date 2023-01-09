Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi is photographed at the speaker's podium, Jan. 3, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. When lawmakers convened to take oaths of office and pick a speaker, a deadlock was broken only when all seven members of GOP leadership and nine other Republicans joined all Democrats to elect Rep. Mark Rozzi, of the Reading area, as House speaker. Rozzi promised to act as an independent, saying he would caucus with neither party.