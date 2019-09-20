State Rep. Frank Burns will offer a PennDOT-approved class at the Portage Senior Center, where participating seniors will receive a 5% discount on their car insurance.
Burns said the discount, which is mandated by state law, is one benefit of the $16 class scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2.
An additional benefit of the class is that it will sharpen awareness for older drivers, Burns said.
The course is specifically geared toward mature drivers 55 or older and allows them to refresh driving techniques and develop a positive driving attitude. The course will be classroom instruction only, with no on-the-road driving or testing.
Lunch will be available for a donation to the senior center.
Those interested in attending must register by Wednesday by calling Burns’ Portage office at 814-736-7339 and providing their driver’s license.
