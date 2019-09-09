State Rep. Frank Burns will host his annual senior fair for Cambria County’s senior citizens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
Burns hosts the fair as a way to provide seniors with a wealth of information about their health and well-being.
Attendees will be provided information on senior services, such as the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and PACE/PACENET. Burns’ staff also will be in attendance to answer questions and provide direction on a host of government-related programs and services.
More information on this event is available by calling Burns’ office at 814-472-8021.
