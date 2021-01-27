State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, on Wednesday was reelected to a third term as chairman of the state House of Representatives’ Northwest Delegation, he announced.
The delegation includes representatives from 23 counties, mostly in the northwestern quadrant of the state, but also including counties as far south as Cambria County, “whose members coalesce around ideas, legislation and strategy of mutual benefit to them and the people they represent,” according to a press release issued by Burns’ office.
“I am humbled and appreciative at the vote of confidence demonstrated by today’s action,” Burns said.
“As a delegation, we’ve strived to present a united front on key issues. We’ll continue doing that, to amplify our voice in Harrisburg as we fight for issues of mutual importance in western Pennsylvania.”
