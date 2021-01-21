State Rep. Frank Burns will host a virtual town hall Monday on the topic of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania, he announced Thursday.
“This is the most important vaccination effort in our lifetimes,” Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a press release, “and one that has the opportunity to get us back to normal. I know folks have a lot of questions – I do, too. This is an opportunity to get those answered and find out the facts about the COVID vaccine in PA.”
The town hall, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday, is one of a series being hosted by members of the state legislature. An official from the Pennsylvania Department of Health will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions from members of the public.
Anyone interested in attending can get more information or register online at www.pasenate.com/vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.